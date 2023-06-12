SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is set to receive $35.6 million in an effort to address opioid abuse, which has increased exponentially in recent years alongside the growing supply of fentanyl. The money comes from settlements reached thanks to the litigation of Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Ferguson announced today that all 125 eligible local governments have signed on to his resolution with four companies that produced or sold opioids. In total, the resolution will bring nearly $400 million to Washington state alone. The payments will begin distribution this year.
Spokane County is number four in the top five counties set to receive the most amount of money in the state, with Clark County coming in fifth at $27.1 million. Stevens County will be receiving a smaller sum at $2.9 million.
The four resolutions are with:
- CVS: $110.7 million to Washington state over 10 years;
- Walgreens: $120.3 million to Washington state over 15 years;
- Teva: $90.8 million to Washington state over the next 13 years; and
- Allergan: $50 million to Washington state over the next seven years.
Half of the money will be paid to eligible Washington cities and counties before the end of the year. The remainder of the money will go to the state, all of which must be used to fund opioid remediation.
This isn't the first time all 125 eligible local governments signed on to a resolution involving opioid remediation. In October of 2022, a $518 million resolution was reached stemming from Ferguson's earlier lawsuits against opioid distributors. Washington received its initial $56 million payment from the three largest opioid distributors, and the next payment of $26 million will go out in July.
All spending decisions must be consistent with the state Opioid Response Plan.
Those strategies include:
- Improving and expanding treatment for opioid use disorder;
- Supporting individuals in treatment and recovery, including providing comprehensive wrap-around services to individuals with opioid use disorder, including housing, transportation, education, job placement, job training or childcare;
- Addressing the needs of pregnant women and their families, including those with babies with neonatal disorder;
- Preventing opioid misuse, overprescribing and overdoses through, among other strategies, school-based and youth-focused programs, public education campaigns, increased availability and distribution of naloxone and other drugs that treat overdoses, additional training and enhancements to the prescription drug monitoring program; and
- Supporting first responders.