Spokane County treasurer Michael Baumgartner announced Thursday that he will authorize an extension of the second half property tax deadline in Spokane County from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31, 2020. Citing school closures and the need for taxpayer relief due to the government imposed COVID-19 shutdown, the second half extension is intended to provide more time to pay without accruing interest or penalty for taxpayers needing assistance.
Baumgartner also discussed the school portion of property taxes and addressed a question he says his office is getting: will the school portion of property taxes be reduced with the announcement that many school districts will not be opening for in person learning this fall. Education accounts for about 55% of tax bills but it is determined by the state legislature, and the Treasurer's office has now authority to amend taxes owed to school districts.
