SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County United Way has named two local executives as spokespeople for its 2020 fundraising campaign.
According to a press release from United Way,
Scott Morris, Chairman of the Board, Avista Corporation and Jeff Philipps, President & CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets are teaming up to lead this year’s efforts.
“This year, as we all navigate through these uncertain times, we’ve seen the most vulnerable in our communities deeply impacted. Today the needs of our friends and neighbors are more acute than ever, so we have an opportunity to make an even greater impact with our giving this year,” Morris said.
Philipps said “we believe strongly in the work they do to collaborate with partner agencies, and convene community stakeholders to eliminate inequities, and create meaningful and lasting change within our cities and towns. It’s an easy way for our employees to invest in their community.”
The year's campaign fundraising efforts will provide services for the community that provide safe homes free of child abuse, neglect and domestic violence, increase high school graduation rates and educational opportunities, according to United Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.