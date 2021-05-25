SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County United Way’s President & CEO Tim Henkel is planning to retire in the fall of 2021.
Henkel has worked for three different United Wats across the county for the last 38 years and has been at the head of Spokane County United Way since 2007.
“Tim is a trusted colleague. He has led Spokane County United Way with strength, compassion, and a vision to positively impact our community," United Way Board Chair Stacey Cowles said. "I know as he winds down his time with United Way, he will continue to give everything he has for the people of Spokane.
Henkel began his career as an AmeriCorps VISTA member, setting the stage for his life-long service in the nonprofit community.
Spokane County United Way will begin searching for new president and CEO in the coming weeks. The effort will be led by former Board Chair Paul Read.
Henkel says he plans to stay in Spokane for his retirement.