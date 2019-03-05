The Spokane Regional Health District says there has been one more flu-related death in Spokane County, bringing the total to 15 for the current season.
In the latest respiratory illness update, the SRHD says there has been 59 influenza deaths reported in Washington state so far this season, with 15 coming from Spokane County. After accounting for around half of the flu-related deaths in Washington early on in the season, Spokane County now accounts for just over 25 percent of the deaths in the state.
Spokane County is approaching 300 hospitalizations this season, now at 299 including a single case of Type B flu.
Regarding vaccinations in those affected, the SRHD says 14 of the 15 deaths in Spokane County were unvaccinated. Of the 299 hospitalizations, just 84 were vaccinated.
Both deaths and hospitalizations are down significantly in comparison, as at this point last season there were 513 hospitalizations and 32 deaths in the county.
The SRHD currently has no new reports of whooping cough in March, after there were 12 cases of pertussis reported in Spokane County for the month of February.