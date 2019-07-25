SPOKANE, WA - Drivers on the South Hill using Crestline between 57th and 63rd noticed what once was a normal neighborhood street is now covered in gravel.
KHQ talked to Spokane County about the construction. They told us that crews are in the final stages of a chip sealing process on Crestline. It should be finished this week or early next week.
Chip sealing is a process where liquid asphalt is applied to the road followed by a layer of crushed gravel. The process seals the pavement surface and minimizes the effects of aging which extends the life of the road way. It is also more cost-effective than a traditional grind or overlay.
In 2019, Spokane County has 31 roads they plan to chip seal.
To see a map of where Spokane County plans to do chip sealing, click here
To see a progress map of chip sealing in Spokane County, click here