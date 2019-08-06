SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Ballots across Spokane County are still being counted Tuesday night, but the first wave of initial results are in.
Several measures have passed, but there are a few races that are still too close to call.
Spokane County Measure 1
Of the 74,606 votes cast for measure, 67.13%, or 50,085 votes, were in favor of passing the measure. 32.87%, or 24,521 votes, were not in favor of passing the measure.
Spokane County Library District Prop No. 1
44,031 votes have been counted, and so far, the measure is passing by 53.34%, or 23,485 votes.
46.66%, or 20,546 votes, are not in favor of passing the proposition.
City of Medical Lake Prop No. 1
Medical Lake Proposition No. 1 would annex the City of Medical Lake and turn over its jurisdiction to Spokane County Fire District No. 3.
Of the 707 votes cats, 74.12%, or 524 votes, are in favor of the proposition, while 25.88%, or 183 votes, are not in favor of the proposition.
Spokane County Fire District No. 3 Prop No. 1
Spokane County Fire District No. 3 Prop No. 1 also asks voters in the fire district whether they believe Fire District No. 3 should annex the City of Medical Lake into their coverage.
Of the 2,960 votes cast, 71.32%, or 2,111 votes, were in favor of passing the measure. 28.68%, or 849 votes, were not in favor of passing the measure.
Spokane Fire District No. 3 Prop. 2
This measure would renew a property tax levy to fund fire protection and emergency management services.
Of the 3,035 votes cast, 66.29%, or 2,012 votes, are in favor of passing the measure. 33.71%, or 1,023 votes, are not in favor of passing the measure.
Spokane Fire District No. 5 Measure No. 1
This measure would approve a levy to fund improvements to Spokane Fire District No. 5.
Of the 279 votes cast, 47.67%, or 133 votes, were not in favor of passing the measure. 52.33%, or 146 votes, were in favor of passing the measure.
There are still 18,000 votes to be counted in Spokane County. Check back for updates.