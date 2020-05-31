Spokane County will keep offices closed on Monday due to protests turned riots

Due to ongoing riots in downtown Spokane, Spokane County is closing their campus on Monday.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Commissioner Al French asked them to share this message:
“Many of you are already working remotely, but for those that are not, please do not come to the County Campus tomorrow (Monday, June 1, 2020). We are anticipating significant disruptions at the County campus tonight and tomorrow and I don’t want any of you in harm’s way. Thank you for your understanding. For any questions or concerns please contact your respective department head, supervisors, or CEO, Gerry Gemill.”
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office asks everyone to please stay safe Sunday night and on Monday.
