Spokane County woman escapes early morning house fire with pets

A woman woke up in her home just south of Deer Park early Friday morning to find her house on fire.
Firefighters responding to the house fire on Owens Road just south of Deer Park told KHQ the woman woke up to heard a crackling and saw a red glow inside her home. The woman immediately evacuated the home with her pets and called 911.
Responding firefighters found a significant amount of flames coming from the middle of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but there is a significant amount damage to the home.
Crews say a recently plowed driveway helped them with quick access to the home.
No injuries have been reported and the cause is still under investigation.
#BREAKING: Firefighters with @SpokaneCoFire4 are mopping up after an early morning house fire near Deer Park. A woman and her pets made it out safely. Im told there’s a significant amount of damage to the home. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/5wSBqmfMMN— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) March 8, 2019