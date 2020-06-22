SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now approaching 1,000.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, another 19 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday, June 22. This brings the countywide total up to 995 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 37 deaths and 106 hospitalizations associated with the virus. As of Monday, 11 people remained hospitalized.
SRHD is also reporting a current recovery rate of 54%.
According to SRHD, 16.3% of cases have occurred in patients between the ages of 30 and 39. Of the total number of deaths, 35.1% of patients have been between the ages of 80 and 89.
Additional details and statistics can be found on SRHD's website HERE.
