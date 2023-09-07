SPOKANE, Wash. – The gates of The Spokane County Interstate Fair are set to open tomorrow. Director Erin Gurtel, the fair's Director, says today is all about the final touches, "I just feel like this year's gonna be even bigger."
Gurtel says the grounds were already buzzing 24 hours before the event, "everywhere you turn, there's activity, right? All the roadways are full of trucks. Vendors moving in the carnivals. Putting their finishing touches."
With vendors getting everything ready for the highly anticipated crowds, fair favorites like the rides are being set up. But safety is always top of mind, "the state inspectors that come through review all the rides and safety and make sure they're good to operate for tomorrow when we open to the public."
She added that it's not just all the attractions that draw in the large crowds; it's what the fair means to the region, "I just really think it's the tradition. It's making memories. I think there's a comfort in coming to the fair."
The Spokane County Interstate Fair opens Sept. 7 at 11:00 a.m.!