SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County during a week that has seen nearly 350 confirmed cases thus far.
As of Friday, July 3, there are a total of 1,544 confirmed cases and 39 COVID-related deaths. According to data last updated Thursday, July 2, about 50 percent of cases have recovered.
According to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, things like increased contact tracing, relaxing of testing criteria, increased testing accessibility and continued community spread are factors in the recent uptick in positive cases.
“When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms," said Dr. Lutz. They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community healthy.”
This week has seen the four highest daily case totals to date in Spokane County, including 78 Monday (June 29), 79 Tuesday (June 30), 70 Thursday (July 2) and 59 Friday (July 3).
Looking at the weekly total (June 28-July 3), there have been a total of 346 cases as of Friday.
Lutz continues to note a concerning number of community spread cases, encouraging the public to remain vigilant in taking health and safety measures recommended by state and local officials.
“Recent increases in positive cases without an epidemiological link are signals alerting us to potential community-wide spread that could result in increased hospitalizations and hinder our ability to keep our community open,” Lutz said. “If we remain steady with a calibrated, methodical approach to reopen and follow recommended public health measures, then we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.