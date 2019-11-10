Spokane couple grapples with sentimental family items stolen from home

A Spokane couple is grappling with the loss of un-replaceable family heirlooms after they were stolen from their home near near Monroe.
"Martial things are just stuff, but once we found out the things that were taken it was really heart breaking," Jordan Hauritz said.
Katie Hauritz had just got home while her husband Jordan was at work when she noticed the back gate was open and then saw the back door to the home kicked in.
After police combed the scene, the couple began to walk through their home they realized what was taken.
For Jordan, his grandfather's Austrian dog tags were taken along with a metal skull containing the ashes of a friend who had committed suicide.
For Katie, it was her grandmother's pearls that were taken, which Katie had using in her wedding bouquet.
When asked what Jordan would like the burglar to know he said," I'd give you a reward to bring those things back. I don't care about the cameras, it is the sentimental stuff that I care about."
If you know any information about the theft, contact Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.