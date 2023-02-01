Spokane Police car

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths.

According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The manner of death was determined to be homicide. 

The man, identified as 84-year-old Donald Wirth, died by a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide. 

Updated: Feb. 1 at 12 p.m.

The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Jan. 20.  

According to the Spokane Police Department, medics found the couple while responding to a medical call.

In their initial investigation, detectives have determined that the couple died from a possible murder-suicide. The identity of the couple will be released by the medical examiner when they determine the time is right. 

The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit will continue the investigation. 

