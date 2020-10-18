Spokane couple offers reward for stolen, ‘Irreplaceable’ pin

SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors in the Northwood and Mountain View Estates area are sharing security videos and warnings with each other after a string of car break-ins. In one of the crimes, the suspect took an irreplaceable pin.
The couple is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them get it back.
"I got the pin from my great-grandma," said victim Jessica Rust. "When she passed away, I was given this pin. It's a cross with the white Easter drape on it. I've always held on to it. It's been this one little thing I've had left of (her.) This is not replaceable."
She says there is little monetary value to the pin, but to her, it's a piece of her heart. She says for years, she’s been extremely careful with it.
"When I was moving, I didn't want it to get lost," she said. "I stuck it in the visor of my car."
She’s now hoping her heartbreak will remind you to make sure you haven’t done the same. She urges anyone reading this story to check their vehicle for anything of value.
The couple lives on Riblet View Lane right on the border of Spokane and Spokane Valley. They say they communicated with other neighbors who told them they too were victims of recent car break-ins.
"I was talking with the detective who was talking the videos (we got of the suspect) and he said this whole area has been hit," she said. "Other people have come forward to me saying that happened to me too...earlier this week...earlier this month."
Jessica says her vehicle was fingerprinted by investigators, and she is hopeful between that and the video, leads will come in. She says their security cameras were rolling as the suspect put items into his backpack, but didn’t catch the actual break-in as her car was parked just out of the frame. She says the whole thing has been violating.
"They took the time to go through the car, they went through everything,” the couple said.
If you know anything about this incident, please call crime check and reference report number 2020-10133079.
If you know where the pin could be, email Hayley and hayley@khq.com and she will connect you with the couple.
