SPOKANE, Wash. - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Spokane County, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says to expect more hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
Lutz said between Spokane County and Kootenai County, there are more than 90 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is more than what the Inland Northwest has seen since the pandemic started.
In the past, Lutz has said that hospitalizations oftentimes lag a couple of weeks after COVID-19 cases are identified. Now, Lutz says there's an increase of older people testing positive for COVID-19, meaning they're more susceptible to hospitalization.
"Unfortunately, I don't necessarily think this is the peak," Lutz said. "I think we will continue to see a rise in the next couple of weeks."
Lutz said that younger people may not be at a higher risk for hospitalization, but they do have parents and grandparents who are at a greater risk of being hospitalized.
When it comes to why increases are happening, Lutz said it all comes down to how people follow health recommendations.
"What we continue to see is it's people's behaviors," Lutz said. "It's what they're doing when they're out on their own, that's why the the recommendations continue to be small groups."
Lutz said to limit time with groups, wear a face mask and social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.