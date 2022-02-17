SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Numerica is celebrating Spokane Cultural Days and Black History Month by giving away free SkyRide passes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be available.
While passes are being given away for free, there's a recommended donation of $1. All donations will go toward the Carl Maxey Center and the MLK Community Center.
“When we all collaborate for impactful days like this, it makes life better for everyone in our community. Numerica’s core purpose is enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities. We live this out by giving back to the organizations that make us stronger. Last year’s event was a great success! Numerica is pleased to be able to sponsor again this year. We’re hopeful for a great turnout this weekend," - Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact
The Carl Maxey Center is putting together a scavenger hunt and crafts for families.