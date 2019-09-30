SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's been more than five years since Sheena Henderson was shot to death by her estranged husband while she worked inside the Rockwood Cancer Treatment Center.
He then turned the gun on himself. Her father continues to urge family members out there to be hyper-alert of anything that just doesn't seem right.
Sheena Henderson should have celebrated her 36th birthday this summer. She should have spent recent weeks getting her son ready for high school and making sweet memories with her little girl. Domestic violence robbed her, robbed them, of the precious moments they will now never get.
"She was a very happy go, lucky person," Gary Kennison said. "She always wanted to help somebody. She just would light up the room when she came in."
To know Sheena Henderson was to love her. Her father Gary says she was good to her core. She chose to spend her career being there for those facing some of the darkest moments of their lives.
"She worked at Rockwood treating people with cancer," he said. "She drew blood for the lab work they had to do. There were some patients who didn't even want to come in unless she was there."
It was there, while she worked, that Sheena Henderson was shot to death. A family member saw a news alert about shots fired near the hospital.
"My wife called and told me about a shooting and we went right down there," he said. "No one knows better than a mother when something isn't right. She just knew. She just knew it was Sheena."
And the couple was also certain who had done it. Sheena's husband, 37-year-old Chris Henderson. He then killed himself.
"Chris with Sheena wasn't physical," Gary said. "It was psychological and mental. It became deadly when she had enough and chose to leave. We didn't realize how bad it was until it was too late. Families need to be aware of this and be looking for those signs."
It's been more than five years since Sheena was murdered by the man she once loved so much.
Sharing her story, talking about what happened that awful day is incredibly painful for Gary, but he's willing to do it. He's willing to do anything to maybe save someone you love.
"If you see something that isn't right, talk to them," he said. "Get involved."
Gary successful passed "Sheena's Law" in the months after her murder. It helps law enforcement officers get mental health experts involved with someone who is displaying concerning behavior but doesn't meet criteria to be taken into protective custody.