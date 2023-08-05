SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies were alerted by a FLOCK camera system of a possible stolen vehicle that led to an arrest of a 12-time convicted felon.
On July 29 around 6:00 p.m., deputies were alerted by a FLOCK camera system of a stolen 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Pickup.
The FLOCK camera system is an automated license plate reader that sends alerts to law enforcement of a registered stolen vehicle. It also provides them with footage that is searchable and easy to sift through.
Hours later, a deputy found the vehicle parked in the area of Francis and Division. The man got into the truck and drove off down Division as the deputy followed.
Multiple units were called for back up as the deputy continued to follow. The driver parked at the 4900 block of N. Division and got of the truck about to flee on foot.
Deputies got out of their car and advised him to stay and that running would not be a good idea. Two deputies were able to detain him on scene.
The suspect did not want to speak to law enforcement after he was detained. There was a passenger who was released that said that they did not know that the truck was stolen.
As law enforcement searched the vehicle they found a loaded .380 pistol hidden in a bag between the seats. The ignition was also badly damaged and investigators saw a screwdriver on the floor by the drivers seat.
After running the suspects name, they found that the 22-year-old man was a 12-time convicted felon with convictions including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery in the first degree, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.
The man was booked into Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is in custody with a $20,000 bond set by the Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner.