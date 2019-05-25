SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was arrested in Spokane County after authorities say she intentionally tried to hit two marked Idaho patrol cars.
On Friday, May 24, Idaho State Police requested assistance as 51-year-old Colleen Burgess led them on a pursuit, which headed toward Spokane County.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies picked up the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips near Bruce and Peone, causing Burgess to stop the car.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Burgess shows significant signs of what appeared to be mental health issues and refused to communicate with deputies or follow commands.
She remained in the vehicle with music turned up extremely loud and kept the vehicle running.
After trying to deescalate the situation, an authorities deployed pepper spray through the open window. About five minutes later, the driver's door opened and Burgess swung her legs outside, but continued to ignore commands.
A taser was deployed and deputies were able to physically remove Burgess from the vehicle and take her into custody.
Burgess was taken to a hospital before being taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle and resisting arrest.
Burgess is expected to face additional charges in Idaho.