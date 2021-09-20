UPDATE: The Spokane County Sheriff's office have said both missing juveniles have been located and safe.
FAIRFIELD, Wash. - Spokane County deputies are asking for help locating two young people that may have snuck out of their homes near Fairfield Sunday night.
Hailly L. Bernard, 12, and Patrick G. Kauffman, 14, are thought to have both snuck out during the night to meet.
The two did not show up to school Monday and deputies said attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful.
Here's their descriptions:
Hailly L. Bernard:
- 12-years-old
- Female
- 5'02"
- Thin build
- Brown hair
Patrick G. Kauffman:
- 14-years-old
- Male
- 5'07"
- 160 pounds
- Red hair
- Blue eyes
- Camo sweatshirt with gray sleeves
- Camo pants
If anyone has seen or has information about the kids' whereabouts, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10125479, or #10125509.