Spokane County deputies are investigating a phone threat made to Mead High School.
School staff deemed it necessary to go into a modified lockdown while deputies investigated the threat and provided extra security to the school.
Deputies are still trying to identify the caller. They do not believe the threat was credible.
A spokesperson for the district gave KHQ the following statement regarding Wednesday's lockdown.
"The Sheriff’s Office provided additional deputies to ensure the safety of staff and students this afternoon."
They said deputies deemed the threat to not be credible.
KHQ has a crew at the school where it was just announced that the modified lockdown was being lifted.
MEAD, Wash. - KHQ is investigating a report that Mead High School is on a modified lockdown due to an unspecified threat.
I have received a copy of an internal email sent to staff members within the district confirming that the school is on a modified lockdown. The lockdown went into place at 1:25 and school is out at 2:30. https://t.co/OiyjdOFU3C— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 19, 2022
