HAUSER, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Department is searching for 26-year-old Justin R. Hoff. Hoff's car was found crashed near N. Koth Road and E. Hauser Lake Road but he was not in the vehicle.
A search has been ongoing in the area throughout Wednesday but has been unsuccessful.
Hoff is described as a white male, 6’01”, 250 lbs., with red hair. Deputies do not know what he was wearing.
If you have seen Justin R. Hoff or know of his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10007290.