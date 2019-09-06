SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman was taken to jail after attempting to elude police and discard a controlled substance.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Amy McDonald was driving a gray Honda Odyssey with no visible license plates early Friday, September 6. A Spokane Valley deputy also noticed the minivan drift over the middle of the lane toward oncoming traffic.
The deputy tried to pull McDonald over at the intersection of 4th and Havana, but she instead attempted to flee. The chase eventually brought them to 4th and Farr, where the deputy saw McDonald stick her arm out of the window and appear to discard a small baggie.
McDonald continued to drive recklessly and authorities eventually deployed spike strips, which punctured the minivan's passenger-side tire. Despite the the flat tires, McDonald continued to flee, according to the Sheriff's Office.
While on Sprague, just east of Sullivan, a deputy was able to successfully conduct a PIT maneuver, stopping the minivan and allowing deputies to remove McDonald. She followed commands and was safely taken into custody without further incident.
McDonald explained she ran because she had a Washington State Department Corrections warrant for her arrest and she was scared. A check later confirmed she did have an active felony warrant and her driving status had been suspended.
Deputies later returned to the intersection of 4th and Farr where they found two intact pills, as well as several that had been crushed by the tires of a patrol car. The pills were identified as Clonazepam, which is a schedule 4 controlled substance.
A similar baggie and a small pill were also found inside the minivan.
McDonald was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for her warrant and a new charge of attempting to elude a police vehicle. She was also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and issued an infraction for improper lane usage.
According to the Sheriff's Office, additional charges are also possible depending on the results of the continuing investigation.