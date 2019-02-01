Spokane detectives ask for public's help to identify suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane detectives are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a suspect.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of entering Poole's Public House restaurant on Regal St. at about 12:30 p.m. on January 26.

He walked through a portion of the restaurant that is seldom used, entered the office and stole money before leaving.

He's described as a white man, about 5'10" to 6' 00" tall, 180 lbs. He was wearing a tan baseball cap, a black/gray coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

The man left in a silver or light-colored 2-door passenger car.

If you recognize this man and can identify him or if you have any information regarding the investigation, police ask that you contact Detective Jennifer Sutter at (509)477-3250.