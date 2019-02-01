Spokane detectives ask for public's help to identify suspect

Courtesy of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane detectives are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a suspect.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of entering Poole's Public House restaurant on Regal St. at about 12:30 p.m. on January 26. 

He walked through a portion of the restaurant that is seldom used, entered the office and stole money before leaving.

He's described as a white man, about 5'10" to 6' 00" tall, 180 lbs. He was wearing a tan baseball cap, a black/gray coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

The man left in a silver or light-colored 2-door passenger car.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office attempting identify man in these photos

1 of 3

If you recognize this man and can identify him or if you have any information regarding the investigation, police ask that you contact Detective Jennifer Sutter at (509)477-3250.

Tags

KHQ Local News Web Producer

Recommended for you