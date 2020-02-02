SPOKANE, Wash. -- New court documents regarding the Courtney Holden investigation have just been unsealed. It has been 18 months since there were any credible sightings of the 27-year-old, and detectives believe she may be dead.
Courtney Holden's adoptive mother, Judy Holden, and her adoptive brother, Josh Holden, are in jail facing multiple charges including stealing Courtney's identity for money and custodial interference. They left their home and went to Texas as the investigation into Courtney's disappearance started heating up. Courtney is the mother to a seven-year-old boy who detectives helped reunite with his father.
Courtney lived with son, Josh and Judy in a house near Rogers High School on Heroy Ave. Detectives searched the home and documents state they collected 82 pieces of evidence. That included 18 cell phones, multiple other electronics, a journal belonging to Courtney and "hand written blackmail notes."
SPD is working with Washington State Governor's Office to get the Holden's extradited back to Spokane County.
Despite the extensive search of the house on Heroy, even with cadaver dogs, there was no concrete evidence pointing to what happened to her. Detectives urge anyone with information to called them at 509.456.2233.
