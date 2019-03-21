Update:
Detectives have identified a woman suspected of stealing from North 40 Outfitters.
The Spokane Valley Police Department thanked everyone who shared tips and information to identify her.
No other information regarding the theft or the woman's identity has been released by police at this time.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane County detectives are asking for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing from North 40 Outfitters.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the woman is in her 20s, white, approximately 5'07" tall, 120 lbs. with long blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket and pink pants.
She's suspected of entering the North 40 Outfitters at 8307 E. Trent on March 6, 2019 at about 7:00 p.m., selecting an impact drill and leaving the store without paying for it.
It's believed she left the area in a light-colored 4-door SUV.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman and can identify her, or anyone who may have information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Meyer at (509)477-3159.