SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using credit cards and checks.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the checks and credit cards were reported stolen during a residential burglary in the 10300 block of E. Bigelow Gulch last month.
Since then, authorities say the suspects have used the stolen checks and credit cards at several stores throughout Spokane Valley and one store in North Spokane.
They've been seen with multiple different people at these locations, but it's not known if they're involved or have knowledge of the criminal acts.
One car associated with the suspects appears to be a late 1990s or early 2000s white Ford Expedition.
If you can identify the man or woman or have any information regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Haley at 509-477-3132, reference #10023476.