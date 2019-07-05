SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man they say is suspected of fraudulently using a stolen credit card.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the credit card had been taken during a car prowling incident at Bear Lake in North Spokane County.
Anyone who recognizes the man and is able to identify him is asked to contact Detective Hixson at (509)477-2709 and reference case #10067805.
The Sheriff's Office is also reminding people not to leave important property in their vehicles.
"It only takes these predatory criminals seconds to smash your window and steal your valuables, identification, or anything else they can get their hands on," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
They urge people to keep valuables with them or leave them at home. If valuables must be kept in a car, they should be kept out of sight or locked in a trunk.