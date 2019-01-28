SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Detectives say they were granted an arrest warrant for a major crimes cold case Friday, January 25th, but then found out the suspect had died three days prior.

They planned to arrest 85-year-old Duke Pierson in connection to the murder of then, 31-year-old Dorothy Fielding, who was reported missing on August 19, 1967 and was discovered in a shallow grave near 7-Mile ORV Park.

Police say Dorothy was an employee of the same Rosaurs where Pierson was the security manager and coworkers reported Duke spending a lot more time with Fielding weeks before her disappearance.

Dorothy had been getting handwritten notes and flowers in her car for days before she disappeared which she had said scared her, according to police.

After her disappearance, her car was found within days at a grocery store with cigarette butts in the ashtray. Family members told police that she didn't smoke but Duke did.

The case has remained unsolved but reopened in April of 2018 after the Major Crimes Unit got a call asking about the 1967 Dorothy Fielding death investigation.

The call mentioned that Dorothy was apart of the Falls View Tavern Bowling Team, which caught Detective Kirk Keyser's attention, according to police, because it connected her death to another case, Ruby Lampson.

Ruby was 47-years-old when she was reported missing on June 6, 1967. She was known to frequent the Falls Tavern regularly, according to police, and was last seen just blocks away at Hi-Neighbor Tavern before her disappearance.

Her skeletal remains were also found in a shallow grave near the 7-Mile ORV park, close to where Dorothy was found. There was no cause of death determined for Ruby.

Along with the arrest warrant for Dorothy's murder, detectives say they were reviewing the death of Ruby and Pierson's wife, Sandra Pierson.

Police say Sandra was 33-years-old when she was found dead in a parked car inside the family garage. Reports say she was found with a hose leading from the exhaust pipe to the rear window of the car but while the garage contained a lot of exhaust, the engine was off and the gas tank half full.

They were never been able to determine why the engine wasn't running. Sandra's autopsy showed she was about 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

Sandra died in September of 1967; one month after Dorothy's disappearance and three months after Lampson's.

Detectives say a warrant for the arrest of Pierson, who was employed by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office from 1959 until September 1966 and since moved to Alabama, for first degree murder was granted on Friday, January 25th, despite his known failing health.

Today, detectives confirmed Pierson died three days before, on January 22nd, reportedly due to natural causes.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about Duke or Sandra Pierson, Dorothy Fielding or Ruby Lampson to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.