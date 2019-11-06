SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane detectives are still looking for a suspect who robbed an Umpqua Bank over the summer and Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward.
A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest and the Washington Bankers Association for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Back on August 12, just before 3:00 pm, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a bank robbery at the Umpqua Bank at 10406 N. Division. The female suspect had last been seen fleeing on foot, but a search of the area was unsuccessful.
During the robbery, the woman indicated she was armed with a knife, according to the Sheriff's Office. She is described as a white woman in her 20s or 30s, medium height, thin build and shoulder-length light or sandy hair with blue or purple highlights.
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by going to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.