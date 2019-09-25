SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are attempting to identify a man following a reported assault and vehicle theft.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the reported assault, which occurred at the Petro station at 10506 W. Aero Rd early on Friday, September 20. They are also looking into the possibility that a reported stolen truck from the same location during the same time frame is connected.
Witnesses told authorities a silver Toyota Rav4 arrived at the business with two men and two women. All four entered the store and a few minutes later, the man in the photos grabbed a small metal bat and appears to assault one of the women.
The two women left the store with the other man, leaving the suspect behind. None of the three, including the one woman who appeared to have been assaulted, were identified or reported the incident.
During the same time frame, a dark red 1993 Ford F150 pickup with Washington plates C39998S was stolen from the same location, according to the Sheriff's Office. It's not currently known if the assault suspect stole the truck or if the two incidents are connected in any way.
Investigators are hoping the potential victim or the other people who accompanied her to the business will contact them about the incident.
If you recognize the man in the photos and can identify him, or if you have nay information about the investigation, please contact Detective Nate Bohanek at (509)477-3223.