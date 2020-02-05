SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane developer Ron Wells will avoid jail time for his involvement in an insurance fraud and money laundering scheme.
Wells was sentenced by Judge Thomas Rice at the Eastern District Court Wednesday morning after he plead guilty to nine different felony counts in connection to staging car crashes to defraud insurance companies.
According to court documents, Wells will serve one year of home confinement and faces a $60,000 fine. His house arrest starts Thursday, Feb. 6, and will be followed by a three-year term of court supervision.
Wells also owes nearly $180,000 in restitution. All remaining counts of the indictment were dismissed on the government's motion.
“Today Ronald Wells was held accountable for his participation in the staged accident conspiracy that generated more than $5.5 million dollars of fraudulent insurance proceeds and endangered the public. While our heroic first responders were treating conspirators like Wells at the accident scenes they could not respond to legitimate emergency calls,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell. “IRS-Criminal Investigation is proud to work alongside the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring this conspiracy to justice.”
