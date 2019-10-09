SPOKANE - The unseasonal snow October storm was in danger of overwhelming emergency resources in Spokane overnight, as 911 operators reported they were unable to respond to some situations due to "volume of calls" into their dispatch center.
The Spokane Fire Department's automated Twitter feed had posted more than 50 possible fires throughout the city by 2:30am Wednesday.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says dispatch received more than 120 calls since midnight.
Fire crews working overtime are mainly focused on the South Hill Area where a number of roads are impassable due to downed trees.
KHQ is waiting for more information about the incidents. There are crews on their way to the full response fires that have been reported.
This is a developing story about will be updated throughout the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.