SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane naturopathic doctor agreed to pay a fine of $47,700 to resolve allegations of prescribing controlled substances improperly.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Washington, Christopher M. Valley prescribed drugs deemed to pose a risk of abuse. Valley acknowledged he was improperly prescribing at least 318 controlled substances.
Valley also agreed in the settlement to cease the improper prescriptions.
According to the Attorney's Office, the investigation began in September of 2020 when pharmacists noticed the prescriptions.
Some of the drugs included stimulants such as modafinil, typically prescribed for narcolepsy and sleep apnea; the sedative pregabalin, sold by Pfizer under the brand name Lyrica; the diet drug phentermine; the sleep aid zolpidem, often sold under the brand name Ambien; and one prescription for ketamine, an anesthetic.
The settlement was the result of a joint investigation conducted by DEA’s Seattle Field Office, Diversion Group, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.