SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is among the first cities in the US enrolling patients in a national clinical trial for a new treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Follicular lymphoma, which kills the parts of the white blood cells that help fight infection, is currently treatable via IV chemotherapy or IV antibiotics - both of which can have some nasty side effects including swollen glands, weight and hair loss, fatigue, night sweats, fever and low white cell count.
"They're (follicular lymphoma) considered indolent meaning slow growing," said Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD. "They're also considered incurable but they are treatable."
Doctor Chaudhry of Summit Cancer Centers is helping lead a clinical trial called ME-401.
Instead of treating patients diagnosed with follicular lymphoma through an IV, the study uses a pill to administer treatment.
"Usually after two to three options we are really not left with much," said Doctor Chaudhry. "So there is a real need to bring new medicine that can treat follicular lymphoma."
The ME-401 study is currently in phase two, which means it will need to show that it's beneficial, effective, and has manageable side effects before being FDA approved.
"If patients can be treated with a pill instead of an IV that would be fantastic," said Doctor Chaudhry. "There is a need for new medicines that actually keep treating follicular lymphoma beyond multiple lines of therapy and put it back into remission."
Follicular lymphoma strikes close to 15,000 American's each year. Summit Cancer Centers is currently enrolling for the ME-401 clinical trial.
For more information about ME-401, click here. And for more information about enrollment, visit the Summit Cancer Centers in Spokane.