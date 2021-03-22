A woman is filing a lawsuit against Jason Dreyer and Providence Health in Walla Walla for unnecessary surgery.
On March 15, the state health department restricted the license of Dr. Dreyer for allegedly performing surgeries without clear medical indications.
According to court documents, the plaintiff claims Dr. Dreyer caused severe permanent neurological injury to her lower spine, resulting in failed back surgery syndrome, with severe pain, disability, and loss of mobility.
Court documents do not list the amount of money the plaintiff is looking to receive but states, "an award of special damages in an amount to be proven at trial."
