SPOKANE, Wash. - A domestic violence incident in Spokane ended peacefully after a suspect was safely taken into custody by a SWAT team.
On the evening of Saturday, April 20, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident in the 3100 block of N. Old Trails Road.
A woman reported her husband, later identified as 36-year-old Issac Barnhart, had assaulted her. He was armed with a shotgun during the incident and tried to pour fuel on her vehicle as she drove away with her two children.
After speaking with the victims at a safe location away from the home, deputies secured the home and made multiple PA announcements and phone calls.
With Barnhart armed, his reported violent and erratic behavior and his apparent unwillingness to surrender or communicate with deputies, the SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called in.
A search warrant was granted and SWAT members began clearing the area. As they did, Barnhart was seen standing inside the home looking out a back window.
He was given commands to leave the home, unarmed and with his hands visible. At approximately 11:15 p.m., police say Barnhart followed commands and was peacefully taken into custody without injury.
Barnhart was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault and arson.
Thankfully, the victims were not seriously injured during the assault and Barnhart was safely taken into custody, bringing an end to the potentially volatile and dangerous situation.