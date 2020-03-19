SPOKANE, Wash. - A local donut shop is temporarily going "non-profit," donating its proceeds over the next few weeks to organizations supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From March 19th, 2020 until April 15th, 2020 or until the Governor of Washington opens Restaurant Dining Rooms, whichever comes first, we are changing our operations to become a community partner instead of seeking a profit for our business," Donut Parade said in a post.
Beginning Thursday, Donut Parade will not take a profit, instead donating any money considered profit t help other businesses get back on their feet.
"We are changing our operations entirely to support volume production, for the purpose of donating large quantities of Donuts to Organizations that are helping people who have been hit hardest by this crisis," Donut Parade wrote.
Donut Parade hopes to donate 1,000 donuts per day to these organizations.
The shop will still be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with delivery hours running from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Customers can buy pre-boxed assorted donuts for $15 a dozen or $8 a half dozen.
"We are doing this because we care for our community, and Spokane as a whole," Donut Parade wrote.
If you'd like to support Donut Parade's initiative, check out more info on their Facebook page.
