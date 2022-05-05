According to newly filed Probable Cause documents, one 20-year-old man is responsible for a string of drive-by shootings across north Spokane Monday and Tuesday night.
According to Spokane Police, 20-year-old Gregory Lynch is the man behind these shootings. Police believe that Lynch, and a young woman, first opened fire from their SUV on another vehicle near Dalton and Helena Monday night at about 10:30pm.
From there, they drove to West Knox and opened fire again, hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle. Court docs say that police found 18 shell casings in the street there with the head stamp of "JAG" and "9mm Luger."
Just before midnight, the two drove back to East Dalton and opened fire on a home there, hitting a young woman named Daisy Brough in the temple, lung and spine. According to the court documents, someone at the home with Daisy told police that 2 hours before, he'd received a Facebook Message from a "Greg Lynch" asking where he was. Just before the shooting, they heard a knock at the door, and not expecting anyone asked who was there. The man outside asked for the person who'd gotten the Facebook Message, then suddenly opened fire from outside the front door, hitting Daisy.
Court docs say that police once again found shell casings at that scene with the head stamp of "JAG" and "9mm Luger".
On Tuesday night, police got called about yet another shooting, near East Dalton, at Liberty and Madelia. Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV chasing a black SUV. The black SUV crashed on a curb and became disabled, according to the docs. The drive and passenger ran, but police caught up to the passenger. They found that the vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was registered to Gregory Lynch. Inside, police found multiple shell casings inside, including some with the head stamp of "JAG" and "9mm Luger".
On Wednesday night, Police developed information that Gregory Lynch was located at an apartment on West Sharp, in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. He was taken into custody without incident. Lynch first told police, according to court docs, that he wasn't involved in any shootings. Then he said that there was a third person in his vehicle that had been shooting. Finally, he admitted he'd been shooting from his car, but only on Tuesday night, and only because someone was shooting at him. Court documents say that it did appear that Lynch's vehicle had been shot.
Docs say that Lynch bought the gun Tuesday afternoon, which means he couldn't have shot Daisy Brough. He couldn't provide any information about where he got the gun, and said that he'd disassembled it and threw it into the river. Police have not yet found that gun.
Despite what Lynch, a 3-time convicted felon, told officers, police believe there is probable cause to charge him with 4 counts of Drive-by Shooting, 1 count of 1st Degree Assault, and 1 count of 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Lynch made his first appearance in District Court Thursday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in jail on a million dollar bond.