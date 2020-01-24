SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has identified the driver and the victim involved in an auto-pedestrian crash on Pines Road in the Spokane Valley Friday evening.
According to a release by the Washington State Patrol, 48-year-old Denia Correa was traveling northbound along north Pines Road when she failed to yield at the intersection of Pines and Olive Avenue.
At the time of the crash, 78-year-old Ronald Davis was crossing at the intersection and was struck. Davis was transported to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is also unknown at this time.
According to the Washington State Patrol, drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. It's unknown whether any charges have been brought against Correa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.