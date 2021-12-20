SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokanites are in for another iced-out, slippery commute Monday morning with a dash of low visibility as snowy weather returns. 

Snow began falling in the early hours of the morning and is expected to continue until around 4 p.m.

Slick conditions on I-90 have aided in multiple vehicle accidents. At 8:15 a.m., the department of transportation (WSDOT) posted a photo of an SUV that apparently slid sideways, backing into the median barrier. That's at the Barker Road Interchange, currently blocking the left lane.

With slide-offs and drivers generally taking it slower, it may be a good idea to allow for an extra 15 to 20 minutes to make it to work. 

Arterial streets in downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley are severely slick as well, a new layer of compact snow on top of ice is making the morning drive even more treacherous. 

According to the weather service's forecast, this will not be the last time Spokane sees winter conditions this week. We're expecting to be hit with snow again as early as Tuesday night. 

