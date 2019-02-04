Spokane Driving School to Host Driving Course for Senior Citizens

A new driving program is helping even the most experience drivers brush up on the rules of the road. 9-1-1 Driving School is hosting a driver improvement course. Anyone can attend, but its geared toward senior citizens.

AJ Seitz, owner of 9-1-1 Driving School, says while teenagers are still learning, senior drivers can sometimes forget what they know, which is why everyone can benefit from a refresher.

During the class, instructors help refresh student's memories on what good driving habits look like. They discuss how driving is a social skill, and how we all need to get along out on the roadway.

The class also goes over the risks of driving, as well as setting up the car, medications and how new technology can improve driving habits.

Its a full eight hour event with breaks in between. Seitz says you can even check with your insurance to see if taking the class will benefit your policy.

If you're interested in signing up, classes are on February 9th, March 23rd, May 11th and June 22nd. You can sign up by visiting 911drivingschool.com, or by calling 9-1-1 Driving School directly at 509-324-0911. The course costs $25.