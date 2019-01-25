A Spokane alcohol and drug counselor made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on charges of possessing and distributing meth and heroin.
Anthony Williams is 68-years-old and has worked as a drug counselor for years. In 2017, Williams spoke to the Spokane City Council, advocating that private businesses shouldn't be allowed to ask for an applicant's criminal history. He felt it wasn't fair to felons who are trying to turn their lives around.
Spokane Police detectives say he's been selling meth and heroin for a while, and according to court documents, Williams told police he trades the drugs for sex. He says he has 9 regular customers and 12 occasional customers.
When he was arrested, detectives found several ounces of meth and heroin, along with $2,400 in his car.
Williams was arrested Thursday night, appeared in court on Friday, and was released on his own recognizance Friday afternoon.