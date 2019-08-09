SPOKANE, Wash. - The credentials of a Spokane County drug and alcohol counselor facing drug charges have been suspended.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, officials immediately suspended 58-year-old Anthony Williams' credentials pending further legal action.
Charges state that Williams sold methamphetamine and heroin to law enforcement officers. He also later admitted he'd been trading the substances for sex.
Williams has been charged in Spokane County Superior Court with six counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
According to the Department of Health, Williams can't practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.
Williams made his first court appearance back in April.