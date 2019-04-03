SPOKANE, Wash. - A well-known Spokane alcohol and drug counselor facing drug charges made his first appearance in court Wednesday.
58-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with six counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Court documents filed last week detail five controlled drug buys investigators conducted with Williams using a confidential informant. In all, Williams sold informants more than a pound of meth and an unknown amount of heroin.
After the fifth and final transaction, Williams was arrested. Detectives found 5 to 6 lbs. of meth and $3,000 to $4,000-worth of heroin along with $3,100 in cash in his SUV.
During an interview, Williams admitted to investigators he had been selling and trading drugs for money and sex since last fall. He told detectives he had nearly two dozen customers.
Prosecutors asked the judge for a high bond amount based on his position in the community and the amount of drugs he's accused of trafficking.
In court, Williams spoke on his behalf, addressing his charges and bond.
The judge agreed with prosecutors and upheld Williams' bond amount of $100,000.
He's due back in court later this month.