SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the destructive Freya Street truck crash that left multiple people with serious injuries, Spokane Dutch Bros Coffee owner Kevin C. Parker released the following statement.
"I am deeply grateful for each of you for reaching out and expressing so much authentic concern over the tragedy at Freya. Your words, and encouragement have blessed all of us, and lightened my soul over the last forty-eight hours. Thank you for caring.
Buildings come and go, but people do not. The damage was so severe, no less than ten firemen and police offices specifically said it was a miracle no one lost their life yesterday, including my own daughter who works for us. Two of our employees were hospitalized, one for very minor injuries, and one who required extensive surgery. I have been in contact with that employee’s mom who kindly let me know the surgery went well, but there is a long road ahead. There is no question losing a stand is a blow, but frankly it pails in comparison when considering multiple lives were spared by a miracle yesterday. We have counseling available for the staff and are intentional about getting time with them to process the trauma they experienced from this very senseless and careless act.
I am a firm believer adversity deepens the soul. There is no question we will be stronger, but also deeper as a company that not only seeks to serve the highest quality coffee bean, but we strive to impact lives along the way. You will be able to find the Freya staff in various stands until Freya is rebuilt in the next few months.
My deep thanks to Fire Cheif Brian Schaeffer,
who was personally on the scene and comfortably in charge of this tragedy. There are few individuals in leadership positions I respect more than him.
Both the police as well as the firefighters were so compassionate, kind, and professional. I was equally touched how sensitive and compassionate our local media was as well. We are fortunate to have so many caring and talented individuals in this city.
My leadership team has been unreal in their commitment to others. Two of my leadership team members were out of town but both worked hard to help us put implement necessary contingency plan in the coming days and months. I work with some of the best people ever."