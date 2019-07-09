SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane earned a spot as one of Realtor.com's "Surprising Cities That Are America's Biggest New Food Destinations."
The Lilac City came in at number 9 on the list of 10 cities emerging as food destinations. Criteria for the list included:
- The number of new establisments in each metro included in top restaurant lists from the James Beard Foundation, Eater.com, GQ and Bon Appetit.
- Number of chefs per capita
- Number of full-service restaurants; sales per capita
- Number of coffee shops, bakeries, farmers markets and breweries, as well as Italian, Chinese, Mexican, Thai, vegan and steakhouse restaurants per capita.
- Share of fast-food restaurants (the lower the better)
- Percentage of homes listed on realtor.com with chef's or gourmet kitchens
Spokane's downtown wine neighborhood, the "Cork District," which contains fifteen wineries within walking distance of one another, is also referenced. The Kendall Yards Night Market was also a point of reference for the ranking.
Restaurants like Clover, which serves Northwestern cuisine and Italia Trattoria, run by chef Anna Vogel are also given a nod.
The website credits Spokane's booming restaurant and real estate industries on an influx of new residents crossing the Cascades from Seattle.
Other cities named by Realtor.com as top food destinations include Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Austin, New Orleans, Denver, Detroit, Charlotte, Houston, and Portland.
