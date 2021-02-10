SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's 2021 special election ballots were due at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9. This meant either they had to be postmarked or put in a ballot box by then.
Votes were cast on replacement levies in 14 school districts. As of Tuesday night when numbers were last dropped at 8 p.m., all but one were leading "yes."
Here are the latest numbers:
- Airway Heights Prop. 1: 60% yes, 40% no
- Central Valley Prop. 1: 53% yes, 46% no
- Cheney School District Prop. 1: 55% yes, 45% no
- Cheney School District Prop. 2: 58% yes, 42% no
- Deer Park Prop. 1: 52% yes, 45% no
- Freeman School District Prop. 1: 54% yes, 45% no
- Freeman School District Prop. 2: 53% yes, 46% no
- Great Northern Prop. 1: 77% yes, 22% no
- Liberty School District Prop. 1: 57% yes, 42% no
- Liberty School District Prop. 2: 58% yes, 41% no
- Mead School District Prop. 1: 51% yes, 48% no
- Medical Lake Prop. 1: 56% yes, 48% no
- Nine Mile Prop. 1: 49% yes, 51% no
- Orchard Prairie Prop. 1: 64% yes, 36% no
- Reardan-Edwall Prop. 1: 54% yes, 46% no
- Riverside Prop. 1: 56% yes, 44% no
- Rosalia Prop. 1: 67% yes, 33% no
For information on the propositions, click here.
There are about 1,900 ballots left to be counted. Right now, more than 121,500 ballots have been counted. The numbers were last updated at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9. The next batch of numbers is expected to drop on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.