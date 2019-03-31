Spokane elderly woman struggles to get refund on warranty

SPOKANE, Wash. -- So many of us have been there. We make a big purchase and feel good about it because we also bought a warranty. One Spokane woman feels her purchase let her down, and she wants you to avoid the same struggle.
"As you can hear the motor runs very badly when it's doing anything," Bonnie Hale said of her lift-chair.
Bonnie said she purchased the chair back in September. The store she bought it from in Spokane has since closed.
Bonnie has a variety of health issues. She's reliant on an oxygen tank. She says sleeping at an angle helps her breathe easier. She was enjoying sleeping in her lift-chair until it began making struggling to move up or down.
"I (was sleeping) in this chair because I can't lay flat with my (breathing) issues," she said. "I've been spending a lot of my nights sitting at that table there with a pillow. If the chair ever decides to give out and not cooperate with me, I'm going to have to call 911. There is no way I can get out of the chair by myself."
After Bonnie learned the store had closed, she reached out to the company handling her warranty. She said she was told they no longer had someone local to fix it and said they would mail her a refund check for her warranty. Several weeks passed with no check. That's when Bonnie said, "Help Me Hayley." Hayley reached out to the company and a representative told her the warranty check simply "slipped through the cracks.
On Friday, they offered to find someone to send for the repair or overnight Bonnie a refund check.
"I just wanted the check," she said. "It was the sure thing."
Bonnie now hopes to use the money to try a different avenue to get her chair fixed.
KHQ reached out to the Better Business Bureau to get their advice on how you should handle warranty purchases. They advise always reading the fine print, finding out what will happen if the store closes, and to not only ask questions but also document responses. They say if a problem is not resolved or escalates, consider reaching out to them to make a formal complaint.